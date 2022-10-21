The SI Swimsuit model’s boyfriend was just traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors event. Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is one proud girlfriend! Her longtime boo, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, was traded by the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, Oct. 20. The 30-year-old model was quick to weigh in, sharing two sweet posts on her Instagram story in support of McCaffrey.

“So many emotions right now,” Culpo wrote above a live ESPN broadcast of the trade news. Her next story was even more sappy: a photo of their hands intertwined, accompanied by text reading “ready for anything with you❣️.”

McCaffrey, a Stanford graduate, will be moving back to the Bay Area after five-plus seasons in Charlotte. Now the 26-year-old running back will be hundreds of miles closer to his Los Angeles-based girlfriend — not that distance ever stopped Culpo from being a regular attendee at Panthers games.

The Panthers will receive second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in 2024 from the 49ers in the trade.

McCaffrey and the former Miss Universe have been together since 2019. They went public after McCaffrey was caught liking Culpo’s Instagram post. The two frequently travel together, snapping the best couple photos, and gush about each other on social media.

In honor of their three-year anniversary, Culpo shared a series of pics of the two. “I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance,” she wrote. “The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️”

McCaffrey and Culpo share the cutest toy golden doodle, Oliver Sprinkles.

The More Than A Mask founder has been making moves with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia. Their reality show, The Culpo Sisters, premieres on TLC on Nov. 7.