Pamela Anderson Talks Self-Love and Being Happily Single

Pamela Anderson is getting candid about her love life. The model and actress opened up about embracing the single life at 55 in an exclusive interview with People.

“I live a more romantic life now that I’m alone than I did in relationships,” she told the magazine.

These days, Anderson—who has been married five times—enjoys the simple pleasures in life, like the company of her five dogs at her home in Vancouver Island.

“l light my candles, have my music playing. I have my piano, I’m sure it would be lovely if someone else was in my life and wanted the same thing but I’ve just never met them,” she added. “It’s usually about catering to them, and there has to be a balance.”

Anderson will get even more honest when the forthcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, hits the streaming platform on Jan. 31.

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Ryan White, the film will feature exclusive interviews with Anderson, as well as archival footage and notes from her personal journals. It will also allow the Baywatch star to take control of the narrative surrounding her stolen 1995 sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee.

Anderson will release a memoir the same day the Netflix documentary drops. Love, Pamela is a tell-all book featuring Anderson’s life story from her perspective.

Snippets of the soon-to-be-released book were excerpted in the People interview. Anderson, who shares two adult sons with Lee, wrote that the couple’s stolen tape “ruined lives, starting with our relationship.”

“My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” she wrote.

