Priyanka Chopra Stuns in ‘British Vogue’ in Tender Photo With Daughter, Malti

Priyanka Chopra is British Vogue’s February 2023 cover model. In addition to the gorgeous and sunny image on the front of the magazine, the powerhouse actress posed with her daughter, Malti, for the feature.

In the photo, Chopra posed outstretched in a red dress, with her daughter sweetly clutched to her chest.

The Quantico star chatted with the publication about her journey to motherhood, which involved surrogacy. Malti, who was delivered an entire trimester before her due date, initially experienced health complications due to her early arrival but just celebrated her first birthday.

Chopra shared the precious snap on Instagram, captioning her post, “Another one of our many firsts together… #MM 👶🏻❤️ British Vogue, February 2023.”

When Chopra and her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter in January of last year, their Instagram announcement came as somewhat of a surprise to fans who didn’t know the couple were expecting.

“I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip,” she stated. “I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

While the couple have not shared Malti’s face publicly, they’ve offered up a few family photos on social media with the child’s face obscured or facing away from the camera.

“I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices,” Chopra said of her daughter. “I want to do right by her.”

