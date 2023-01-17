Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia in Adorable Matching Heart-Print Pajamas

Serena Williams. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

There’s nothing like the bond between a mother and daughter. Pro tennis player Serena Williams showed off a set of matching cozy pajamas with her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, on Instagram showcasing some of their quality time together.

Williams offered up two mirror selfies of the mother-daughter duo as they posed and modeled their black PJs with red, white and gray hearts in a bathroom. In one pic, her mini-me appeared to be meditating while sitting on the floor. The post also included a video clip of the two jumping around in their jammies.

“Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia,” the former world No. 1-ranked tennis player captioned her Jan. 16 post.

“Stop it!! 😍,” commented Selena Gomez, while a fan wrote, “Have pjs ever been cuter?” The tennis champ’s husband and Olympia’s father, Alexis Ohanian, left two heart-eye emojis in the comments section of his wife’s post.

Williams played her last professional match at the 2022 U.S. Open in September. Ahead of that tournament, she penned an essay for a Vogue cover story in which she shared that she’s not particularly fond of the word “retirement.”

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” she wrote. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”

On Jan. 5, Williams shared a few equally adorable photos with her daughter enjoying some “mommy and me” time during a physical therapy session—see the snaps here.

