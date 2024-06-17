3 Belly Chains Inspired by Sixtine’s Stunning European Vacation Fashion
Belly and body chains aren’t just reserved for beachwear or poolside ensembles. The unique, dainty, sultry accessory actually makes a super cute addition to a vacation outfit or really any summertime look. Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine, who is a travel enthusiast, enjoys pairing her maxi skirts, sleek black mini dresses and, of course, her bikinis with a little waist chain. It’s the perfect subtle yet still eye-catching accessory to amp up any outfit.
She’s been loving styling her body chains with different fashionable pieces while hopping through various European countries right now. And, the Texas native and New York City resident has totally inspired us to secure on of our own.
Hailey Bieber has rocked the trend numerous times, while other celebrities like, Vanessa Hudgens, Halsey, Millie Bobby Brown, Halle Bailey and SI Swim models including Bar Refaeli, Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Ponton, Heidi Klum, and Lori Harvey have also signed off on the accessory.
Below are three cute, affordable and classy belly chains to immediately add to your summer jewelry stash.
Princess Polly Calais Chain Belt Gold, $19 (us.princesspolly.com)
This layered chain is Sixtine’s go-to in Europe, Florida and NYC. The Princess Polly piece features gold and white pearl dangly charms and a lobster clasp and is made from 80% reclaimed steel.
Free People the New Classic Belly Chain, $30 (freepeople.com)
This one’s for the mixed metals girlies, who either can’t decide or are cool and chic enough to rock both silver and gold.
Casa Clara Lily Belly Chain, $36 (revolve.com)
This dainty gold chain is perfect for adding little shine to any minimalist look.