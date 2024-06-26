3 Products Ellie Thumann Uses for a Beautiful Summer Glow
As we all know that seasonal style isn’t simply about the clothes that we wear. Curating the perfect summer look also requires attention to your glam.
Maybe you’re already on board with the whole idea of seasonal makeup. But, if you’re not, let us make the case for it. Summer calls for added attention to our skin. We tend to be spending more time in the sun, so maybe products with SPF play a greater role in our daily routine. Our skin might be a little tanner, so perhaps we go lighter on the tinted or bronzing products and opt for a pop of highlight or blush on our cheeks instead.
Model Ellie Thumann knows this all well. That’s why her go-to summer glow includes a couple of her favorite pink blushes and a complementary sheer pink lip oil. The 22-year-old relies on the following three products for achieving the bright, sun-kissed look that we all crave during the summer months. But you don’t have to take our word for it—simply refer to her latest Instagram tutorial to get all of her tips and tricks for seasonal glam.
Rhode Pocket Blush, $24 (rhodeskin.com)
With six shades to choose from, Rhode’s latest face makeup product is perfect for achieving a little added glow in your daily beauty routine. Thumann opted for a warm pink shade, but the pocket blushes come in a dark mauve and bright coral, too.
Dior Rosy Glow, $40 (dior.com)
Dior Beauty is a classic, and this bright pink powder blush is, too. Follow Thumann’s lead and layer it over Rhode’s blush for an added pop of color, or wear alone.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, $40 (dior.com)
Another classic, this Dior lip oil provides intense shine at the same time that it nourishes and softens your lips. All 11 shades have a chic, sheer finish, but we are particularly enamored with Thumann’s light pink pick.