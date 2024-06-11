Get Ready for Rhode’s New Pocket Blush to Become Your Summer Staple
Ever since she went viral last summer for her strawberry girl makeup routine, fans have been begging Hailey Bieber to release a blush of her very own. The Rhode founder and creative director heard her fans loud and clear, as the 27-year-old entrepreneur is dropping Rhode’s new pocket blush on Thursday, June 20.
While customers can join the waitlist to purchase the six different shades when they become available next week, I’ve had the pleasure of testing out Rhode’s pocket blush in the neutral peach “Freckle” shade and soft mauve “Sleepy Girl” tint ahead of time. Here are my thoughts.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rhode Pocket Blush, $24 (rhodeskin.com)
As someone with a fairly rosy complexion, I typically skip over blush in my makeup routine, but Rhode’s pocket blush has officially converted me. The cream-based product is lightweight and sheer, so you can build up your level of flush to suit your preference—meaning it’s ideal for gals like me who only want to add a minimal sweep of color, as well as those who prefer a bold, rosy look. The variation in colors available is also a huge plus—whether you want to brighten your complexion with a bright coral, a soft pink or a deep bronze hue, each melts into the skin for a seamless finish without the patchy results some powder blushes can result in.
I’ve also found the pocket blush to be an incredibly fun multi-purpose product for summer. Occasionally, I’ll sweep “Freckle” in particular across my lips for an added (and coordinated) tint of color. Plus, the adorable, compact packaging is perfect to throw in your purse or beach bag so you can take it on the go with you, no matter where your summer adventures take you.
While they don’t go on sale until next Thursday, be sure to join the waitlist for Rhode’s new pocket blush here. You can also sign up to be the first to purchase all six shades together here for $130. Whichever shade you choose, it is sure to become a staple in your summer makeup routine.