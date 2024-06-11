SI LifeStyle

Get Ready for Rhode’s New Pocket Blush to Become Your Summer Staple

The product, available for purchase next week, is a multi-purpose must-have for warm-weather makeup.

Cara O’Bleness

Rhode pocket blush
Rhode pocket blush / Couresty of Harley Weir

Ever since she went viral last summer for her strawberry girl makeup routine, fans have been begging Hailey Bieber to release a blush of her very own. The Rhode founder and creative director heard her fans loud and clear, as the 27-year-old entrepreneur is dropping Rhode’s new pocket blush on Thursday, June 20.

While customers can join the waitlist to purchase the six different shades when they become available next week, I’ve had the pleasure of testing out Rhode’s pocket blush in the neutral peach “Freckle” shade and soft mauve “Sleepy Girl” tint ahead of time. Here are my thoughts.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Rhode Pocket Blush, $24 (rhodeskin.com)

Rhode pocket blush
Courtesy of Harley Weir

As someone with a fairly rosy complexion, I typically skip over blush in my makeup routine, but Rhode’s pocket blush has officially converted me. The cream-based product is lightweight and sheer, so you can build up your level of flush to suit your preference—meaning it’s ideal for gals like me who only want to add a minimal sweep of color, as well as those who prefer a bold, rosy look. The variation in colors available is also a huge plus—whether you want to brighten your complexion with a bright coral, a soft pink or a deep bronze hue, each melts into the skin for a seamless finish without the patchy results some powder blushes can result in.

I’ve also found the pocket blush to be an incredibly fun multi-purpose product for summer. Occasionally, I’ll sweep “Freckle” in particular across my lips for an added (and coordinated) tint of color. Plus, the adorable, compact packaging is perfect to throw in your purse or beach bag so you can take it on the go with you, no matter where your summer adventures take you.

While they don’t go on sale until next Thursday, be sure to join the waitlist for Rhode’s new pocket blush here. You can also sign up to be the first to purchase all six shades together here for $130. Whichever shade you choose, it is sure to become a staple in your summer makeup routine.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion & Beauty