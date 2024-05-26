Achieng Agutu Issues Reminder During Melanoma Awareness Month, Shares Her Favorite SPF
SI Swimsuit model and influencer Achieng Agutu is one of the many hot girl walk queens. She‘s also an avid skincare and beauty lover, and is constantly sharing her best tips and cosmetic finds with her fans. Not to mention, the Kenya native has simply flawless skin.
“I know we’re besties,” she began a recent Instagram video, referring to her fans the way she always does. “But SPF is truly my BFF.”
Agutu then showed off two Neutrogena products she loves while she emphasized the importance of wearing SPF year-round in order to protect your skin from the sun’s harsh rays.
Invisible Daily Defense Facial Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+, $14.24 (amazon.com)
Agutu uses a generous amount of this juicy serum-like sunscreen all over her face, and it leaves her with the glowiest finish.
Sport Active Defense SPF 70 Spray Sunscreen, $23.83 (amazon.com)
She says she loves the easy-to-use spray formula, which is sweat- and water-resistant.
“I know we are besties but babes SPF is truly my#NeuBFF! I don’t know if y’all know that May is Melanoma Awareness month and I need all my babes out there to make sure that they are applying the sunscreen, all day every day!! I love the sport active sunscreen from @neutrogena! I use it on vacation, during my everyday activities and especially for my hot girl walks! Have ya’ll put on your sunscreen today???#NeutrogenaPartner @curemelanoma,” she captioned the IG reel.
According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common of all the cancers in America. While melanoma only accounts for about 1% of skin cancers, it causes a large majority of skin cancer deaths.