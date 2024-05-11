Angel Reese Is the Face of Good American’s Latest Tall Girl-Approved Denim Collection
There’s no one better to test whether or not a pair of jeans is tall girl-approved than a female basketball player. Good American just tapped WNBA Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese to be the face of the brand’s latest launch, and the Bayou Barbie absolutely nailed it.
The 2023 SI Swimsuit model collaborated with cofounders Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede to model the long inseam denim line. She posed for a super cute, vintage, high school-inspired campaign and rocked a variety of high- and low-rise blue and black denim.
“CHI BARBIE for @goodamerican💋Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller - these jeans are for you,” the 22-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 3.1 million followers. Reese struck a power pose in front of a charcoal locker in one snap, in which she wore a medium-wash denim plunge bra top and jeans set. In another, she sat in a chair with a bunch of pretend press microphones in front of her, and in a separate slide, she posed with a bunch of colorful basketballs.
“an angel, literally 🥹🤩,” Instagram commented.
“Keep being you 😍😍😍😍,” Cydney Christine added.
“Slaying on and off the court 😍,” Autumn Johnson chimed.
“An angel on and off the court 🏀,” Good American wrote under a post on the brand’s official account.
Grede, who is also a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, shared a heartfelt message about her experience working with Reese, and what the new partnership has been like.
“I’m SOOOOO Excited to share my girl Angel Reese for Good American! I have become such a fan of this incredible woman and couldn’t have dreamed of anyone better to star in this campaign than her!!” she gushed. “SKY HIGH - Game Changing Long Inseam Denim FT. Angel Reese. The WNBA’s newest star @angelreese5 elevates her denim game with jeans designed for height. Now available @goodamerican.”
Shop the collection at goodamerican.com.