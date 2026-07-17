Angel Reese’s Latest Reebok Release Has Total Barbie Girl Energy

The vibe of Angel Reese’s latest sneaker drop brought us straight back to Barbie summer—which is appropriate, considering her nickname is “Bayou Barbie!”

On Friday, July 17, the WNBA star—who was selected as a reserve player for the upcoming 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, where she’ll be on Team Coop—revealed the latest colorway available in her popular collaboration with Reebok, the Angel Reese 1: a pretty pastel named “Expressive Pink.” Sharing the news with the brand on Instagram, Reese appeared in a series of photos modeling the shoe while sporting an all-black ensemble.

In a cropped long-sleeve top and coordinating high-waisted shorts, the Atlanta Dream forward showed off the new shoe. For the stunning snapshots, she wore her long, dark hair in a slicked-back, high ponytail, allowing her matte skin and glossy lip to take center stage. Overall, her sleek, monochromatic ensemble proved that “Expressive Pink” is the perfect pop of color for any sporty ensemble, and a must-have for anyone collecting the colorways available.

“Girl, I’m trying to chill. I gotta prepare for retirement, and I’m becoming a sneaker-head. This gonna be my 8TH color way. OMG. 😂 ,“ one fan revealed in the comment section of Reebok’s Instagram post. Meanwhile, another user simply added, “It just gets better and betterrr.”

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Angel Reese 1 Basketball Shoes - Expressive Pink | Reebok

Originally released by Reebok in September 2025, the Angel Reese 1 Basketball Shoes have become a fan-favorite pick. Available in women’s and men’s sizes, the sporty sneaker is designed for “performance basketball,” making it the ultimate option for anyone in need of support on the court.

According to the brand’s website, the shoe was “engineered to support Angel’s relentless energy in the game and built to inspire and impress.” It also features “her signature Angel Reese logo on the tongue, Reebok’s patented Energy Return System technology (ERS™) underfoot and a molded TPU upper inspired by Angel’s elegance and strength while providing stability and durability.”

While “Expressive Pink” is the latest edition, Reebok currently offers the shoe in nine total colorways, though several are sold out as of this article’s publication. This also isn’t the first variation that’s dropped since the launch, with the athlete unveiling the currently sold-out “Poison Angel” edition back on June 25.

We can’t wait to see what cool colors the star offers next—but until then, you’ll find us channeling our Barbie girl energy with her latest option ahead of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, which airs on ABC July 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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