WNBA 2026 All-Star Game Draft: Who Was the No. 1 Overall Pick?

On Wednesday, July 15, the WNBA aired the official 2026 All-Star Game draft on ESPN. As reported by the network, the 30-minute show saw league legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon select from a stacked list of starters and reserves to build their ideal teams ahead of the annual event.

Before the draft aired, Cooper and Weatherspoon shared insight into their team-building strategies in a video posted on the league’s official Instagram account. “I just wanted to make sure [my team] is well built, from playmakers to scorers to rebounders to defenders,” Weatherspoon disclosed, adding, “Kind of put together a well-balanced basketball team.”

Meanwhile, Cooper said she was focused most on selecting “scorers—people who can get the ball in the basket,” as well as “rebounders.” She finished by stating her third most important factor was their ability to “go up and down the court,” as the team wouldn’t be playing “half-court basketball.”

So, without further ado, scroll on to see the breakdown of the teams set to face off later this month in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, and learn more about how to watch the event here.

Team Coop

As reported by NESN, each team selected 11 players from a mix of starters and reserves. Cooper went first, making her opening selection—the Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers—the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA All-Star draft. See the rest of her team, listed in order of Cooper’s selection, below.

Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever Natasha Howard of the Minnesota Lynx Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics

Team Spoon

Weatherspoon chose second, selecting the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark with her first pick. See the rest of her team, listed in order of Weatherspoon’s selection, below.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever Jessica Shepard of the Dallas Wings Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks

With the squads officially selected, there’s nothing left to do but get excited for the game! So be sure to catch all your favorite players when they hit the hardwood at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET, airing on ABC and Disney+.

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