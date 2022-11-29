Ariana Grande Perfects Fall Fashion With Mini Skirt, Tights and Chunky Heel

The singer shared a few recent sneak peeks from her life on Instagram.

Ariana Grande at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. David Crotty/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is known best for her astoundingly impressive vocal range, but her fashion sense comes in at a close second.

The “Thank U, Next” singer recently shared a series of Instagram images, including a close-up of one of her dogs, mirror selfies, a far off moon and more.

Two of the images featured in the carousel post show Grande rocking a seriously enviable fall outfit: the pop star goes all-black monochromatic with her sweater, mini skirt, sheer tights and chunky buckle strap booties. Her hair is pulled back into her signature ponytail, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge.

Grande, who shared her post sans caption, got plenty of feedback on the photos. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell said, “j’adore everything here,” while singer-songwriter Tayla Parx commented, “The shoeeeees in every fit” and fashion designer Vera Wang said, “ADORABLE 🥰.”

Another fashion-focused photo in the post shows Grande wearing a black North Face puffer jacket, leather gloves, pearl earrings, a pearl necklace and a Boca Raton baseball cap.

The post also included sweet snapshots of Grande with her husband, Dalton Gomez. The two have been married since May 2021, when they tied the knot in an intimate reception at their home in Montecito, Calif.

A video clip of Grande showed her rocking pink chunky platform T-strap heels in a recording studio, and while fans may be eagerly awaiting her seventh studio album—Grande’s latest and sixth studio album, Positions, was released in October 2020—they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. The pop singer tagged the Wicked film’s official Instagram account in the post (she is starring as Glinda in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical).

Grande has previously teased her work in the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed film on Instagram, sharing photos with co-star Cynthia Erivo—who stars as Elphaba—and choreographer Will Loftis. Wicked is expected to hit theaters in December 2024.

