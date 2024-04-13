Ariana Grande Just Wore One of Spring’s Hottest Trends
Ariana Grande’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell—who is responsible for pretty much all of the star’s showstopping red carpet looks—knows just how to take the classic, seasonal trend of florals and add a fun and flirty twist.
The singer donned a cute strapless, three-dimensional flower mini dress as she attended the 2024 CinemaCon at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 10 in Las Vegas. The Oscar de la Renta number featured a cinched yellow panel at the waist, similar to a flower’s pistil, lots of layers and a pink-to-white ombré color scheme to mimic petals. Cuttrell paired the trendy ensemble with dangly pearl drop earrings and sleek white pointed-toe stilettos. While Grande has been sporting mother nature-inspired floral looks all year, the three-dimensional floral is about to be everywhere this spring and summer.
The 30-year-old, who stars in the upcoming film Wicked , clearly channeled her character, Glinda the Good Witch. The fictional character is always seen in a dramatic, voluminous pink gown with glowy, soft glam.
Makeup artist Michael Anthony nailed the springtime dream vibes of the look with a flawless, luminous base, rosy blush, glossy mauve lips, fierce winged eyeliner and stunning mini jewels around Grande’s eyes to mimic dew drops. The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, who released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, last month, was photographed by Katia Temkin in the pics she shared to Instagram.
“no words this is everything,” Alexa Luria commented on Grande’s post.
“This look 🔥,” Victoria Justice added.
“This is beyond beyond,” Marissa Jaret Winokur wrote.
“omg this dress!!! 😍 serving spring fantasy: becoming blossom 🌸,” Zara Street chimed.
“Porcelain baby doll 😍😍😍🎀🌸🌷✨🧖🏻♀️,” Sarah Ford wrote.
“Peony stunning!!! 🌸🌸🌸,” Eugene Shevertalov noted.