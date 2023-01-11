Ashley Graham Pairs a Black Blazer With Chic Army Green Cargo Pants

Ashley Graham. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

We always love Ashley Graham’s off-duty, street style looks and her latest Instagram post is no exception.

The 35-year-old model shared pics of herself clad in a three-button black blazer worn as a top, which she paired with loose green cargo pants. She accessorized her casual, everyday outfit with a black handbag and black pointed-toe shoes. Graham went with minimal makeup, and her brown locks were worn loose and wavy.

The former America’s Next Top Model judge captioned the post she shared with her 19.6 million IG followers, “this is me waiting for the elevator.”

Plenty of the Graham’s followers piped in to the comments section to share their thoughts on her fashion-forward look.

“Well shucks….THIS is how you wait!!!” wrote one person, while another fan said, “tailoring on the jacket is an absolute slay.”

“You look fabulous!!!! I love those pants … I’m lying I love the entire outfit!❤️❤️❤️,” added a follower, while another individual commented, “🔥🔥🔥stunning! Omg love the outfit and pants!!!”

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, celebrated the first birthday of their twin boys, Roman and Malachi, on Jan. 7. The couple also shares a third son, Isaac. She posted several Instagram Stories last weekend of throwback pics with the twin babies, including one of herself breastfeeding them “one year ago today.”

