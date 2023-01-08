Skip to main content

Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts an Ab-Baring Cropped Blazer and Matching Mini Skirt

The model and podcast host showed off her incredible street style.
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City on Jan. 4 wearing a look straight off the runway.

The two-time SI Swimsuit model rocked a chic, cropped blazer and mini skirt from Coperni’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection while out and about in Soho. While the runway version of the outfit was accessorized with over-the-knee black stockings and pointed-toe heels, the 31-year-old kept things casual. 

She chose to wear similar black stockings, but swapped out the heels for comfy and practical New Balance sneakers. The Inamorata founder also accessorized with a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses and a small black handbag.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about in New York City on Jan. 4.

The designer outfit was also spotted on model Bella Hadid last March. She too chose to pair the two-piece set with sneakers for a more casual vibe.

With such amazing street style, it’s surprising to hear Ratajkowski was once “intimidated” by fashion.

“When I started modeling full-time, I felt intimidated by fashion. I felt there were so many rules,” she told Grazia last May. “But as I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.’ Breaking the rules intentionally, understanding the history of fashion in the way I hadn’t before.”

Earlier this week, Ratajkowski shared a few cheeky bikini pics on Instagram—see the photos here.

