Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts an Ab-Baring Cropped Blazer and Matching Mini Skirt

The model and podcast host showed off her incredible street style.

Emily Ratajkowski. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City on Jan. 4 wearing a look straight off the runway.

The two-time SI Swimsuit model rocked a chic, cropped blazer and mini skirt from Coperni’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection while out and about in Soho. While the runway version of the outfit was accessorized with over-the-knee black stockings and pointed-toe heels, the 31-year-old kept things casual.

She chose to wear similar black stockings, but swapped out the heels for comfy and practical New Balance sneakers. The Inamorata founder also accessorized with a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses and a small black handbag.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about in New York City on Jan. 4. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

The designer outfit was also spotted on model Bella Hadid last March. She too chose to pair the two-piece set with sneakers for a more casual vibe.

With such amazing street style, it’s surprising to hear Ratajkowski was once “intimidated” by fashion.

“When I started modeling full-time, I felt intimidated by fashion. I felt there were so many rules,” she told Grazia last May. “But as I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.’ Breaking the rules intentionally, understanding the history of fashion in the way I hadn’t before.”

Earlier this week, Ratajkowski shared a few cheeky bikini pics on Instagram

