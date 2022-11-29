Aubrey Plaza Stuns in Ab-Baring Two-Piece Ensemble at 2022 Gotham Awards

The actress was nominated for her work in ‘Emily the Criminal.’

Aubrey Plaza at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Comedian and actress Aubrey Plaza is perhaps one of Hollywood’s quirkiest entertainers, and that’s one of the many reasons why we love her.

The White Lotus star hit the red carpet at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, Nov. 28, looking absolutely captivating in a crystal-embellished, nude-colored two-piece outfit. The star’s ensemble, which included a midriff-baring, long-sleeve top perfectly balanced with her floor-length skirt that had a thigh-high slit up the side, was styled by Jessica Paster.

Plaza kept her makeup simple, opting for a subtle smoky eye paired with a rosy pink lip and glowing, fresh-looking skin. She accented her look with red nail polish and delicate gold gladiator high heels, while her newly platinum blonde locks—which she debuted earlier this month at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles—were styled by hairstylist Rheanne White and just dusted her shoulders in a simple yet chic style.

Plaza’s makeup artist, Gita Bass, shared a photo of the star on her Instagram, which garnered plenty of comments from followers. “I adore her in everything I’ve ever seen her in. Stunning! ❤️,” said one follower, while another commented, “One of the funniest people ever!!!!!”

The Gotham Awards are held annually and celebrate independent film and series with 12 award categories. Plaza was up for Outstanding Lead Performance for her work in Emily the Criminal, in which she plays the titular character who finds herself ensnared in a credit card scam to rid herself of student loan debt.

Plaza unfortunately lost out to Danielle Deadwyler, who took home the award for her portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley in Till. The event’s Outstanding Lead Performance award is a gender-neutral honor. The traditional Best Actor and Best Actress categories were replaced prior to the 2021 award season.

Plaza recently sat down with GQ, talking to the publication about everything from pranking her White Lotus costars to her “weird” persona.

“I hate when people want to cast me in something and then say ‘we’re going to really tailor it for you,’” Plaza told GQ. “I want to be like, ‘please don’t.’”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!