The model is vacationing with her hubby in Canouan.

Brooks Nader. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader has been sharing photos from her beach vacation in Canouan and we’re loving her relaxed yet chic outfits.

Nader posted an Instagram photo of herself on Dec. 18 wearing a chocolate brown, figure-hugging halter neck bodycon dress by designer Ronny Kobo. The dress features a chest cut-out and flower detailing, and Nader accessorized with statement gold earrings and a few bracelets.

In the series of photos, the model posed in front of a cotton candy-colored sky with the beach behind her.

Nader tagged the Canouan Mandarin Oriental hotel in her post, which she captioned, “Happiest here 🤎 @mo_canouan.”

The hotel’s official Instagram account commented, “Thanks for visiting our slice of paradise 🌴,” while another follower said, “What a beautiful place and magic dress 😍.”

Models Sofia Resing and Daniela De Jesus Cosio also commented, saying “That view is amazing 😍,” and, “You look stunning baby 🔥.”

Last Thursday, Dec. 15, Nader shared a photo “island hopping” on her beach vacation, and posted a pic of herself in a stunning red cut-out gown on the sand just days prior.

Nader is vacationing in the Caribbean with her husband, Billy Haire. While the two have been married since December 2019, the model recently opened up about the couple’s first date, saying she showed up 20 minutes late and then got sick.

“But I did like him at the time, and I do now,” she said. “There were many dates after that—he was totally hooked after I sprinted out throwing up.”

