Brooks Nader Looks Angelic in a Red Cut-Out Gown on the Beach in Canouan

Brooks Nader. John Parra/Getty Images

Brooks Nader is channeling Mrs. Claus at the Oscars. The SI Swimsuit model stunned her fans and one million Instagram followers with a gorgeous series of photos taken on the beach during her recent trip to Canouan. She visited the island—located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines—with her husband, Billy Haire.

Nader wore a long-sleeve ruby red gown featuring a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette and two midriff cut-outs. She paired the Retrofête dress with chunky gold earrings and slicked her hair back into a high pony.

“Big SLEIGH 🛷 🎄,” the Baton Rouge native captioned the Dec. 13 post, tagging the Canouan Mandarin Oriental hotel where the couple stayed.

Tons of fellow models and influencers showed their support for the festive look in Nader’s comments.

“I wanna ride in your sleigh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” piped in Katie Austin. “Mrs. Claus is a BADDIE 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” said Kamie Crawford, while Sofia Resing wrote, “That dress 🔥🔥🔥.”

Andrea Rogers chimed in, “Stunning inside and out girl! ❤️.” Remi Bader and Isabel Alysa left a string of heart-eye emojis, while Kylie Vonnahme wrote, “The most gorgeous.”

The 26-year-old rocked the red dress while posing on the sand in front of miles of crystal blue water with mountains and a sunset behind her.

Nader made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019. She was discovered through the magazine’s first open casting call and was named Swim Search winner that year. The Home by BN founder has apppeared in the annual issue every year since and is now a total pro who lives by a high-risk, high-reward mentality.

“I would say it’s all up to you,” she said about finding and going after opportunities. “Don’t wait on an agent or manager or anything. It’s up to you. If someone’s not doing something for you, reach out to them yourself. It’s in your hands. You’re the CEO of your life, your company, your business and just go for it, girls.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!