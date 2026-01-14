Cameron Brink Channels Casual Girlboss Vibes in Boxy Blazer Paired With Denim
We all know Cameron Brink brings her A-game to the court, but the WNBA athlete is reminding her fans that her fashion sense is just as elite. The Los Angeles Sparks forward shared a carousel of basketball and personal style pics with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, and several of them have us doing a double take.
The 24-year-old New Jersey native, who is currently competing in the women’s 3-on-3 Unrivaled basketball league, where she plays for Breeze BC, started off her carousel with a snapshot of herself on the court in Miami. In addition to her purple and pink jersey, Brink was clad in a protective face mask, a custom accessory she’ll be rocking all season long to avoid re-injuring her nose.
In addition to the on-court snaps, Brink included several fashion-forward selections, including a cinched green sweater dress, a chic black blazer mini, a bright blue Miu Miu skirt and crop top set, a flowy dress with a black leather jacket overtop and a truly chic street style ensemble. The latter was a great display of Brink’s casual, yet refined sense of fashion, combining a camel-colored boxy blazer, with a button-up peeking out over the garment’s lapel, with jeans.
Brink was photographed in a crosswalk as strutted in stilettos with a neutral-colored bag held under one arm. She glanced off to the side for the snapshot and wore her long blonde locks in a slicked-back bun with a few face-framing pieces left out in loose curls.
“masked cam😎,” Brink captioned her IG post, playfully referencing her custom face mask. Back on Dec. 19, 2025, the professional athlete shared a sneak peek with her TikTok followers as she got her mask fitted.
“I will be in this mask for a year- not risking breaking my nose again before my wedding!!!!! 🥰🥰,” she playfully joked in her caption. She and her fiancé, Ben Felter, are set to tie the knot on Nov. 14, 2026 in Palo Alto, Calif. The athletic duo, who first started dating in 2021, got engaged in Paris in September 2024.
“pretty baby,” Felter sweetly wrote in the comments section of Brink’s Jan. 13 Instagram photo dump.
“Cam bam❤️,” Breeze Basketball Club teammate Paige Bueckers added. Brink’s post also featured a pic of her, Bueckers and Rickea Jackson, fondly known as CPR on social media, doing a chest bump on the Unrivaled court.
“LIVING for the masked cam era 😍😍,” someone else added.