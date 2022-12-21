Christie Brinkley Looks Festive in a Red Dress and Sparkly Boots in New York City

Christie Brinkley. MEGA/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley made a guest appearance on The Today Show With Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and looked incredible as usual.

The 68-year-old supermodel wore a long-sleeved red mini dress, which she paired with silver sparkly pointed-toe boots. She wore her signature platinum blonde locks in a sleek blowout, while the focal point of her glam was a bold red lip and matching crimson nail polish. En route to and from the show, she stayed warm with a long, black jacket thrown casually over her shoulders.

During the segment, Brinkley chatted with cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager about her new organic, sugar-free and vegan wine line, Bellissima. She even mixed up a few holiday cocktails on air.

Christie Brinkley in New York City. MEGA/Getty Images

The mom of three also shared her family holiday traditions, including creating Christmas carol books for her children—Alexa, 36, Jack, 27, and Sailor, 24—and the unusual place she puts up her Christmas tree: in the kitchen.

“We live in our kitchen,” she said. “We barely go into any of the other rooms, so I said, ‘Why are we going to put the tree down there in the living room when we’re never in there?’”

Brinkley also opened up about her philosophy on finding love again, saying she focuses on appreciating where she is at the moment over anything else.

“At the moment, I have this beautiful life and I’m loving it, and if somebody happens to stumble into it and it fits, great,” she said. “But otherwise, I’m in the moment and I’m loving life and living each day to the fullest.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!