Christie Brinkley’s Latest Throwback Instagram Post Is Giving Cozy Winter Vibes

Christie Brinkley. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley is a timeless beauty, and the throwback photos the former SI Swimsuit model often shares on Instagram serve as proof.

Yesterday, she shared a photo that gave us major cozy vibes. The picture is a close-up of Brinkley’s face, with her stunning blue eyes as the focal point. Her makeup is minimal for a fresh-faced look, including rosy cheeks and a nude lip.

Brinkley wears large gold earrings and a knit gray and white sweater paired with a gray winter hat. Her hand rests casually on her chin as she gazes off into the distance, away from photographer Rico Puhlmann.

“Baby it’s cold outside!!🧤🧣,” Brinkley captioned her Instagram post, which she shared with her 810,000 Instagram followers.

“Move over, Grace Kelly...what a timeless, beautiful photo!” commented one follower, while another fan said, “What a gorgeous photoshoot of you! 👏❤️😍.”

Son Jack Brinkley Cook left a simple red heart on his mom’s post, and another follower called Brinkley a “forever beauty.”

In her post, Brinkley shouted out late fashion photographer Puhlmann, who she said she “always loved working with.”

This morning, the 68-year-old supermodel rocked a long-sleeved red mini dress and sparkly silver pointed-toe boots for an appearance on The Today Show With Hoda & Jenna. Brinkley wore her signature blonde locks in a bombshell blowout and her makeup featured dewey skin and a bold red lip.

She showed off her look dancing in an Instagram post asking her followers for help choosing her footwear.

Brinkley shared a throwback photo of her epic 1980s hair on Instagram last week—see the photos here.

