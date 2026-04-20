Coachella Weekend 2: Relive Our Fave Fashion Moments and All the Biggest Surprises

Well, it’s official, friends: Coachella 2026 is over.

Following a second star-studded weekend at the popular annual California-based music festival, the internet was a-buzz, celebrating all the biggest surprises and the best in celebrity fashion. In short, Weekend 2 certainly gave Weekend 1 a run for its metaphorical money (and if you missed Weekend 1, you can read our full recap here).

Still, just in case you didn’t have a chance to check out the live streams—or perhaps you were too busy tuning into WrestleMania 42 this weekend—we’ve gone ahead and compiled a quick list, featuring a few of our fave standout celeb styles and surprise moments!

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter was back onstage on Friday, April 17, once again headlining the opening night slot with her high-budget Hollywood-style production. With even more gorgeous costumes, and—if you can believe it—even more star power, the Grammy Award winner continued to cement her spot as a top personality in pop. She also surprised the audience with several fun cameos, including Terry Cruise, who reenacted his iconic White Chicks moment. She also brought out Madonna during her “Juno” pose, where the two sang a duet of “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.”

Olandria Carthen

One quick look at our website will show you that this Love Island USA Season 7 breakout has long been on our list of must-see style stars. In short: if Carthen’s on a guest list, we’ll have our eyes peeled for her sensational look(s). And this weekend was no exception, as the model returned to the desert to continue her radiant run of Barbie-inspired looks, all of which she shared in an Instagram carousel on Sunday, April 19, to the delight of her 2.3 million followers.

PinkPantheress

Carpenter wasn’t the only performer who lit up the stage with some serious star power! PinkPantheress also shook the festival grounds with her high-energy set, using her performance slot to spotlight a few fellow artists, including Zara Larsson, performing their song “Stateside” for the crowd. PinkPantheress’s signature style was also on full display during her set, with the singer sporting a Y2K-friendly look complete with wide-legged denim and a bright red blazer for a portion of the evening.

Billie Eilish

Eilish—a vocal, longtime fan of Saturday night headliner Justin Bieber—saw her fangirl dreams come true as she was ushered onto the stage during his lowkey set. There, the Grammy Award winner was serenaded by Bieber with “One Less Lonely Girl.” Eilish was all smiles during the song as the crowd cheered for the duo. And Eilish wasn’t the only familiar face to hit the stage with Bieber, as he also featured SZA, Sexyy Red and Big Sean throughout his performance.

Addison Rae

Rae shook the desert sand once again with her second weekend set, changing up her look and adding a few new outfits to her already stacked wardrobe. Notably, she also shared the stage with Olivia Rodrigo, surprising the audience with the singer’s first-ever live performance of her new single, “drop dead,” which was only just released on Friday, April 17. Rae danced around the stage as Rodrigo belted the upbeat number, making for a memorable Coachella moment.

Karol G

And finally, Karol G once again closed the weekend-long event with a bang thanks to her Sunday, April 19, headlining performance. Her intricate, colorful ensembles caught our eye, as always, and we particularly loved her unique custom Reebok boots, which sparkled beneath the stage lights. Karol G was also joined on stage by a special guest, Becky G, reuniting with the recording artist to perform their hit 2022 song “MAMIII.”

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