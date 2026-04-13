Coachella Weekend 1: Relive Our Fave Celebrity Fashion Moments

Happy Monday, friends! The beginning of this week means Coachella 2026: Weekend 1 is officially in the books.

From Sabrina Carpenter’s wild production to Justin Bieber’s stripped-down singing to Karol G’s history-making performance, there were plenty of headline-worthy moments to discuss with your coworkers around the proverbial water-cooler. Still, you better believe the fashion at the festival was at the top of our list, with some of the biggest stars around stopping by the desert to show off their best designer duds.

So, before we dive headfirst into next weekend’s event, we’re taking a look back at a few of our fave celeb fashion moments from Weekend 1!

Katseye

When they weren’t busy blowing us away onstage, the members of Katseye were dazzling fashion fans with their pastel, cottagecore-friendly looks offstage. With unique cuts and daring details on each of the girl group’s stars, their outfits were the perfect combination of spring-ready style and classic festival fashion.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner came ready to sparkle with a little fringe flair for added fun. Sporting a cream-colored, tank-style top with sparkling fringe paired with low-rise dark-washed jeans, the overall ensemble shot us right back to the early 2000s. And of course, her multicolored, glittering floral manicure was the perfect final touch.

Teyana Taylor

If this is what space fashion has in store for us, we’d be totally cool ~*taking off*~ with Taylor. There’s no denying this look is ~*out of this world*~ (okay, we’re done with the puns, we promise)! Anyway, the Golden Globe winner was a ~*star*~ in silver for the weekend (sorry, we lied!).

Alix Earle

Merging seaside style with festival fashion, Earle rocked a gorgeous muted green two-piece paired with a coordinating khaki set. And the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 had every reason to party at Coachella, as her Reale Actives skincare launch earlier this month was a hit.

Lizzo

Lizzo reminded us (and everyone else) that animal print will never go out of style with this sultry zebra-patterned slip dress. Her makeup was another outstanding addition to the look, with the star rocking a bejeweled glam that channeled classic 2010s Coachella vibes.

Cameron Brink

Brink brought a monochrome moment to the desert with this elegant all-black set, comprising a long-sleeve, collared crop top and a maxi skirt. The lace bralette peeking out from underneath added an extra layer of edge, while the turquoise belt around her waist made for the perfect subtle pop of color.

Olandria Carthen

While we’re on the subject of marvelous monochrome looks, we absolutely have to take a moment to applaud Carthen’s wonderful take on Western aesthetics. Her luxe brown leather look was a true standout on the vibrant grass of the festival grounds, with her daring micro mini skirt making for a memorable final silhouette.

Hailey Bieber

On location with her brand Rhode Beauty while also supporting her husband, Night 2 headliner Justin Bieber, Bieber was a vision in this butter-yellow and pink mini dress. Seriously, this colorful, refreshing look had us craving a tall, cool glass of pink lemonade.

Sabrina Carpenter

And of course, a fashion roundup for Coachella 2026: Weekend 1 wouldn’t be complete without highlighting the stylish headliners! Carpenter took to the Main Stage on opening night for a star-making performance. Between her high-energy songs and impressive sets, we spotted her fabulous fashion choices, which added a colorful spin to her signature 1960s/1970s style.

Karol G

Karol G closed Weekend 1 on Sunday night, making history as the first Latina woman to headline the festival. Her onstage fashion was a mix of traditional and modern, with the stylish star putting her own twist on spectacular go-to stage ensembles.

And that’s a wrap on Weekend 1, onto Weekend 2!

More Lifestyle & Celeb: