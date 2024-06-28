DiDi Richards Says Bright Red Nails Are the Look of the Moment
For DiDi Richards, red is—quite literally—her uniform. The 25-year-old is a guard for the Washington Mystics, the WNBA franchise located in Washington, D.C. And, you guessed it, red is their main color.
But Richards isn’t just sporting the fiery color in her team uniform. She has fully embraced the shade into her fashion and glam aesthetic. For that reason, her recent pre-game look came as no surprise to us. In addition to the pops of red in her accessories (she can seriously rock a furry red shoulder bag), Richards leaned into the look with a sleek red manicure.
Whether she knew it or not, the athlete was playing to current summer nail trends with the bright look. We at SI Lifestyle have taken the time to get a sense of the latest seasonal manicure styles for summer, and we found bright red tones to be one of the most popular looks of late. There’s no question as to why—it’s impossible to go wrong with a fiery manicure.
Richards knows that well. The look is more than just a show of support for her team—it’s a fashion statement, too. Plus, it’s the perfect way to accent and accessorize just about any pre-game look she might sport (whether it features red or not).
This season, the WNBA’s finest have proven they are more than just inspirations on the court (though they certainly are that). They serve as our latest fashion inspirations, too. And Richards, with her bright manicure and edgy streetwear, is chief among them.