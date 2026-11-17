On Monday, Nov. 16, show business’s most stylish stars dressed up in their best designer duds and descended on Beverly Hills for the annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration. As ELLE noted, this year’s event—presented by Ralph Lauren—honored Florence Pugh, Inde Navarrette, Julianne Moore, Rosalind Eleazar, Penélope Cruz, Elizabeth Debicki, Carrie Coon and Samantha Morton.

And it’s no surprise there was plenty of fabulous fashion on display thanks to the stacked, stylish guest list. Still, we couldn’t help but notice three distinct trends making a mark on the red carpet, signaling some of winter’s forthcoming must-have wardrobe additions. With that in mind, we’re breaking it all down for you!

Splendid suits

Inde Navarrette | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Expertly tailored suits are always a classic choice, but this sleek style is definitely having a special moment in women’s fashion this season. We first reported on the rising trend at last week’s GQ Man of the Year red carpet, where Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Chiles and Cara Delevingne put their spins on three-piece sets.

This week, a few more fashion-forward stars embraced suiting for ELLE’s annual event. Inde Navarrette wore a gorgeous white-and-black pinstriped look with a dramatic train for an unexpected silhouette, accessorizing with sparkling Bulgari jewelry. Lily James also rocked a cool, coordinating ensemble, donning a classic navy-and-white pinstriped suit with a matching tie.

Lily James | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Silky sheens

Penélope Cruz | ALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Another standout trend at the event was eye-catching silk gowns with sultry sheens! Like suits, these silky styles have been all over our fashion feeds this season, with “slip dressing” a particularly popular option for fashion fans aiming for a traditionally luxe look with an effortless, laid back vibe.

Two of the night’s honorees arrived with their own takes on the trend, with Penélope Cruz wearing a stunning red number accessorized with Cartier jewelry. Florence Pugh’s dreamy blue gown was equally breathtaking, and her Bulgari jewelry added to her cool, sophisticated energy—in fact, we’d say she looked like the perfect future Bond villain (we’ve got your back, Flo)!

Florence Pugh | Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Lovely lace

Tasha Smith | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last but never least: lace! Continuing our note above about slip dressing, sweet, lacy looks have also been a must-have item for late 2026. The soft, feminine fabric is both trendy and timeless, making it a great way to amp up any otherwise simple style.

Tasha Smith’s all-black lace gown, paired with a neutral undergarment, added welcome edgy energy to the red carpet with its daring cutouts and striking silhouette. And of course, Victoria Justice’s bridal-adjacent cream-colored gown brought back the beloved peplum silhouette with its chic flared corset bodice.

Victoria Justice | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

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