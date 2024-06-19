Elsa Hosk’s Voluminous Blonde Bombshell Blowout Is Drawing Farrah Fawcett Comparisons
Elsa Hosk just dropped a stunning new selfie and suddenly we know exactly what to ask for the next time we’re getting our hair done. The content creator showed off her glowy skin, blue eyes and soft smile, but the star of the show were her freshly blown-out bombshell waves. The 35-year-old’s medium-length blonde locks were super voluminous and intentionally tousled to perfection.
The Swedish model opted for a super luminous, minimal summer glam look, including a matte pinky-nude lip, feathered brows, nose highlight, dark liner and a dash of rosy blush.
“Sweet scandi summer🌸🤍☁️🌱,” the Helsa Studio founder, designer and campaign creative director captioned the series of photos of herself sitting in a lush green field of grass scattered with teeny tiny daisies. She donned a cozy white baby tee and micro shorts set from her clothing brand.
“Hair is too good,” Marianna Hewitt commented.
“The hairrrrr 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽,” Hannah Bronfman agreed.
“Girl you look so dreamy ✨ the hair is everythinggggg,” one fan gushed.
“Idk why but reminds me of vintage Farrah Fawcett and love it😍,” Tabitha Thomas chimed, in reference to the actress who rose to fame after her role in the 1976 TV series Charlie’s Angels.
The four-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee and six-time Golden Globe Award nominee died at the age of 62 in June 2009. Fawcett made a name for herself not only in the entertainment industry, but additionally cemented her status as a true ’70s fashion icon, and was also known for her signature feathered blonde locks, similar to Hosk’s latest look.