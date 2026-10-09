Emily DiDonato Shares Simple Tip to Make Your Mascara Look More Natural

Over the last year, mascara has been having the opposite of “a moment,” as beauty lovers have moved away from this once-necessary product. From the runway to the red carpet, the decline in mascara has been well-documented, and Vice even published an article titled “Why Gen Z Hates Mascara So Much (And What They’re Replacing It With)” in August.

The reason behind this sudden switch-up? Well, the product doesn’t always fit the current trend of softer, more natural-looking makeup. While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, makeup artist and m.ph Beauty founder Mary Phillips said of the no-mascara movement, “Skipping mascara is one of the easiest ways to keep things fresh and modern, and it lets the focus shift to beautiful, healthy skin.”

And this week, prolific model and makeup extraordinaire Emily DiDonato also weighed in on the mascara-related discourse while testing a terrific tip she recently received from fans.

To start, the model—who joined Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty as its “Chief Blush Officer” this year—referenced a video she recently posted about “beauty things that stopped working for [her] after 35.” Sure enough, one of those “things” was indeed mascara, and she explained that she now believes the product “ages” her.

From there, she noted that beauty lovers in the comments shared an expert tip for those looking for something less “severe” without totally abandoning the step: switching from black to brown mascara.

Many fashion magazines agree with this tip as a chic alternative for those of us not ready to give up mascara entirely (we see you, fellow millennials). While black mascara is ideal for dramatic night-out looks, brown mascara is far more subtle for day looks, defining, volumizing and lengthening lashes without the stark color payoff of a traditional black mascara.

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In the video, DiDonato then ran a test, using Tower 28 Beauty’s MakeWaves® Mascara in the shade Jet (classic black) on one eye and Drift (espresso brown) on the other. After application, the model felt the brown side definitely “looked softer” in person, but she remained on the fence about whether or not she could tell the difference. However, DiDonato’s 2.8 million followers clearly had a favorite, with many fans quickly hopping in the comments to share their thoughts.

“Brown all the way!” One fan wrote, “It’s all I use now!”

“Brown looks way more natural,” another added. “I have also moved to brown mascara, and it’s much more forgiving on my 50-year-old face.”

“BROWN LOOKS BETTER,” one commenter simply concluded.

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