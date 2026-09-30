Emily DiDonato Opens Up About Everything From Workouts to Mindset Postpartum

ICYMI, model Emily DiDonato became a mom of three earlier this year when she gave birth to her son, Jack, in late May. Since then, the 35-year-old New York native has been dishing up plenty of postpartum advice for fellow moms, sharing what has (and has not) worked for her the third time around.

Thus far, DiDonato has candidly shared some postpartum workout tips as well as nutrition guidance, and the model’s latest “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session on Instagram provided plenty of additional insight into her routines following the birth of her third child.

When one of DiDonato’s 2.8 million followers on the platform asked how quickly she got back into the gym this time around, she noted that the resumed her workouts at the six week mark postpartum.

“ ... I had been doing pelvic floor and core work since I got back from the hospital,” she wrote. “Plus some walking and very light movement, but at around 6 weeks, I felt good getting back into actual workouts.”

Meanwhile, when another follower chimed in to inquire how her postpartum experience was in general, DiDonato gave a very honest answer about her wellbeing. “This postpartum has been significantly easier for me, both mentally and physically,” she shared. “I think a few things played into that: I’m not breastfeeding this time, I had more space between pregnancies and I went into this pregnancy feeling really strong.”

She noted that in having her first two children (daughter Teddy and son Oliver) so close together (in November 2021 and April 2023, respectively), it made the recovery that much harder on her. “This time I had more time to feel like myself again before getting pregnant and I think that made a huge difference,” DiDonato wrote.

Never one to gatekeep, DiDonato also shared some insight into her fitness journey in a newsletter with her subscribers earlier this week. She featured a Q&A with her trainer, Elise Young, who spoke about everything from the importance of strength training to nutrition. She also shared her tips for moms looking to get a quick sweat sesh in during the week.

“I’d aim for three full-body strength workouts a week, even if they’re only 20 to 30 minutes,” Young, suggested. “Get your steps in, move with your kids, take walks when you can, and don’t let the idea of the ‘perfect’ workout stop you from doing a very good one.”

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