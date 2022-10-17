Every Showstopping Look From the Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde and more women turned up in top fashion.

Jessica Chastain attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hollywood knows how to throw a party, and a fashionable one at that. On Saturday night, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its second annual fundraiser, honoring Julia Roberts with the Icon Award and Tilda Swinton with the Visionary Award, as well as director Steve McQueen and producer Miky Lee. The event, dubbed the Met Gala of the West Coast by some, drew myriad celebrities, including Selena Gomez—who caught up with Hailey Bieber—Jodie Turner-Smith and Olivia Wilde, all of whom stepped out in head-turning designer looks from the runway and archives.

Keep scrolling for some of the best dressed stars of the evening, such as Keke Palmer in Act No. 1 and Eiza González in LaQuan Smith. The black-tie looks will leave you inspired for your next big event and wishing for these gowns to be in your closet.

Julia Roberts

The Ticket to Paradise actress wore a Thom Browne gown and Chopard jewelry to the gala.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Amal Clooney

The human rights lawyer stunned in a mint green Del Core gown with Cartier jewelry alongside husband George, who presented Roberts with her award.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

The Visionary Award honoree wore a long-sleeved black Schiaparelli gown and a bold red lip to the Saturday affair.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building actress slayed in a Giorgio Armani power suit and Cartier jewels.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode founder showed off her midriff in a Saint Laurent strapless gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

The Don’t Worry Darling director opted for sequins and feathers with her Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

The Queen & Slim star was also on trend in feathers, but she wore a captivating Gucci gown and David Webb jewelry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Eiza González

If looks could kill, it would absolutely be the case for the Baby Driver actress’ LaQuan Smith red sequined gown and Bulgari jewels.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Alexa Demie

The Euphoria starlet was a Balenciaga babe in a black long-sleeved number.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Palmer matched her eyeshadow to her Act No. 1 ensemble.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

DuVernay went with a caped Louis Vuitton black gown and clutch for the evening outing.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

The red-haired beauty showed some leg in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

Daddario was a Dior darling in a white with metal mesh gown.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Another vision in white, Harrier went with a gown from The Row.