Every Showstopping Look From the Academy Museum Gala
Hollywood knows how to throw a party, and a fashionable one at that. On Saturday night, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its second annual fundraiser, honoring Julia Roberts with the Icon Award and Tilda Swinton with the Visionary Award, as well as director Steve McQueen and producer Miky Lee. The event, dubbed the Met Gala of the West Coast by some, drew myriad celebrities, including Selena Gomez—who caught up with Hailey Bieber—Jodie Turner-Smith and Olivia Wilde, all of whom stepped out in head-turning designer looks from the runway and archives.
Keep scrolling for some of the best dressed stars of the evening, such as Keke Palmer in Act No. 1 and Eiza González in LaQuan Smith. The black-tie looks will leave you inspired for your next big event and wishing for these gowns to be in your closet.
Julia Roberts
The Ticket to Paradise actress wore a Thom Browne gown and Chopard jewelry to the gala.
Amal Clooney
The human rights lawyer stunned in a mint green Del Core gown with Cartier jewelry alongside husband George, who presented Roberts with her award.
Tilda Swinton
The Visionary Award honoree wore a long-sleeved black Schiaparelli gown and a bold red lip to the Saturday affair.
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building actress slayed in a Giorgio Armani power suit and Cartier jewels.
Hailey Bieber
The Rhode founder showed off her midriff in a Saint Laurent strapless gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Olivia Wilde
The Don’t Worry Darling director opted for sequins and feathers with her Alexandre Vauthier gown.
Jodie Turner-Smith
The Queen & Slim star was also on trend in feathers, but she wore a captivating Gucci gown and David Webb jewelry.
Eiza González
If looks could kill, it would absolutely be the case for the Baby Driver actress’ LaQuan Smith red sequined gown and Bulgari jewels.
Alexa Demie
The Euphoria starlet was a Balenciaga babe in a black long-sleeved number.
Keke Palmer
Palmer matched her eyeshadow to her Act No. 1 ensemble.
Ava DuVernay
DuVernay went with a caped Louis Vuitton black gown and clutch for the evening outing.
Jessica Chastain
The red-haired beauty showed some leg in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown.
Alexandra Daddario
Daddario was a Dior darling in a white with metal mesh gown.
Laura Harrier
Another vision in white, Harrier went with a gown from The Row.