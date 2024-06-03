Georgina Burke Recommends This Christen Harper-Loved Denim Brand for Tall Girl Jeans
Australian beauty Georgina Burke knows the tall girl struggle of finding the perfect jeans to fit her long legs. Securing high-quality, comfortable denim is not the easiest task, and there’s an additional layer of difficulty for anyone on the taller (or shorter) side.
The model doesn’t believe in gatekeeping and she just shared her new favorite denim brand with her Instagram followers: Agolde. The elevated apparel line is sold online at agolde.com, as well as in several major retailers like Nordstrom, Revolve, Anthropologie, Aritzia and others.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
“Major news… these jeans give good cheeks! Thank you @agolde another function! They are great my tall long legged people like me too ♥️,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model wrote. She posed in the most perfect pair of medium wash, straight-leg jeans with a cinched waist and cute folded cuff detailing. Burke completed the look with a classy white button-down from Ralph Lauren, left open to reveal a few layered tanks from Dissh. She and accessorized with black Celine sandals, Gentle Monster sunglasses and a neat slicked-back bun.
“The length struggle is reallll 😂 Thank you for sharing beauty 🥳😘💓,” one fan chimed in the comments.
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper, who has now posed for the brand four years in a row, is also a fan of the brand. She’s raved about Agolde’s cargo pants and jean shorts before.
Agolde was founded in 1993 and relaunched in 2014, with a focus on design, sustainability and comfort. “Continually seeking inspiration from the classics, the Agolde design collective sets out to recreate [denim] with a modern reinterpretation in mind,” reads the website. “An Agolde silhouette offers the authenticity and rarity found in discovering the perfect vintage pair.”