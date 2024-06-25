Get Alix Earle’s Favorite, Most Effective Pimple Patches on Sale Now
Hero Cosmetics global ambassador and TikTok sensation Alix Earle just starred in the skincare brand’s latest campaign for an even tinier and more invisible version of their viral, best-selling and super effective pimple patches. The content creator, who has always been candid about her acne-prone skin struggles and Accutane medication journey, was tapped by the company as their first global face in February.
The brand has released several variations of the signature Mighty Patch, from the Original ($12.99) to the Invisible+ ($17.99) to the Micropoint for Dark Spots ($12.99). And, the latest hydrocolloid-infused pimple-busting product is less noticeable than ever at just 10mm small.
Mighty Patch™ Mini Invisible+, $13.99 (herocosmetics.us)
You can get the product for 20% off now with code “Alix” when you shop at herocosmetics.com. Stop stress picking and harshly scrubbing, and instead, start patching up and going out with confidence.
“I have five pimple patches on my face right now and you would never know. Anyone who struggles with blemishes, I’m going to save you right now. If you follow me you know that I love the Hero Cosmetics pimple patches,” the 23-year-old raved in a recent TikTok. “They released new pimple patches and I got to shoot the campaign—so excited for you guys to see this campaign, I always love partnering with Hero. I feel like this is the craziest full-circle moment, because just struggling with acne in general, these pimple patches have come to the rescue for me so many times.”
The New Jersey native then applied a full face of makeup on camera over the mini pimple patches to prove how seamless and invisible they really are.
“These are really amazing because I’ll wear these out during the day and with makeup and it just keeps me from picking or touching my face, which I tend to do,” Earle added. “After six to eight hours, it flattens everything and just absorbs the pimple gunk.”