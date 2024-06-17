Green Is Nneka Ogwumike’s Color, According to Her Latest Game Day Looks
Nneka Ogwumike is embracing every part of her time with the Seattle Storm. Sure, since she joined the squad in the off-season, she has been making an impression on the court and strengthening the lineup—but we expected all of that. What we didn’t necessarily expect, but appreciate all the same, is the way that her time with the Storm has influenced her style.
Ogwumike has always dressed well. Even before pre-game fashion became the talk of the town (a growing phenomenon this season), Ogwumike and her sister and former teammate, Chiney, would show up to the arena before games in statement-making outfits. And she has continued the tradition in Seattle, but with a little bit of a Storm-inspired spin.
Several of her pre-game looks this season have been overwhelmingly green, one of her new team’s primary colors. In a recent Instagram post, Ogwumike demonstrated just how well she has incorporated the Storm into her style, sharing two different outfits in which she mixed various shades of the color.
The base of both was a chic pair of deep teal pants from Adidas. But the way she styled them differed dramatically. In one look, she paired the baggy pants with a strapless top, an olive green wool peacoat and bright green heels. In the other, she wore a neon green pleated dress and a dark green sweatshirt atop the Adidas pick.
As her sister Chiney declared in the comments, Ogwumike is a “capsule queen,” and the outfits are a testament to that.