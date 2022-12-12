Hailee Steinfeld Looks Stunning in a Shimmery and Sheer Silver Gown: See It Here

Hailee Steinfeld. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld rang in her 26th birthday yesterday and celebrated the occasion by gifting her followers with a glimpse at her fabulous outfit.

The Dickinson star stunned in a shimmery silver see-through gown with a white bra and high-waist panties peeking out underneath. Steinfeld let her outfit speak for itself and kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking platform heels and bejeweled drop earrings. Her long chestnut locks were left loose and styled with a slight curl, while her makeup included a shimmery smoky eye and nude lip combo.

The actress-singer credited her look to her glam team, including stylist duo Dani and Emma, makeup artist Ash K. Holm, hairstylist Laura Polko and nail artist Tom Bachik. She also shouted out photographer Katia Temkin.

Steinfeld captioned her post simply with three birthday cake emojis as she posed in front of a golden backdrop with balloons in the foreground.

Fans and followers hyped Steinfeld up in the comments section of her post.

“Ayfkm! 🏆🏆🏆,” said SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady, while her Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner commented, “👏❤️👏❤️👏.”

Holm shared a close-up view of Steinfeld’s makeup on Instagram as well.

The “Coast” singer also shared a few photos from her birthday dinner celebration, including a couple of pictures with friends, including one with Anderson .Paak, who is featured on the aforementioned track.

Her carousel post also included snapshots of her meal, a video of herself dancing and a close-up of her birthday balloons.

Steinfeld, who released “Coast” in July, recently chatted with Consequence about her new music, saying that the track will be the lead single on her upcoming new album.

“I wanted to paint this picture of what a night out might look like, or what life might feel like if we could go anywhere and be with whoever we wanted to and do whatever we wanted to do, travel to anywhere—I’m very much a homebody,” she told the outlet about the song. “So for me, this was all about painting that picture of an ideal world, if I could do anything and everything in this moment, what would it be? What would it look like? What would it feel like? What would it sound like?”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!