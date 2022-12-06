Hunter McGrady Is Expecting a Baby Girl With Husband Brian Keys

Congratulations are in order for Hunter McGrady! The SI Swimsuit model just announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Brian Keys, are expecting a baby girl.

McGrady’s Instagram reel featured herself with Keys and their son, Hudson (whom they welcomed in June 2021), decorating a Christmas tree and wearing matching checkered pajamas. Although the video begins in black and white, it soon changes to color as the family adorns the tree with pink ribbons. Hudson’s little hand then pulls a pink ribbon off the tree and the camera cuts to sonogram photographs of their baby girl.

The video announcement is sweetly soundtracked to “I Get to Love You” by Ruelle, and McGrady captioned her post, “We can’t wait to love on you, little one.”

Fans and followers rejoiced in the family’s exciting news in the comments. Digital creator Sarah Nicole Landry said, “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR OMG OMG OMG I’m so excited for everyone. Also just that we get another baby to love on ❤️,” while McGrady’s sister, Michaela McGrady, said, “My beautiful niece ❤️ cannot wait to meet you 💖.” SI Swimsuit model Kelly Hughes added, “Omg a precious little girl 💕💕💕💕 congrats !!! So excited for you !!!”

McGrady initially announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in September. “Well, i guess it’s time to share the news! Hudson is going to be a big brother! we couldn’t be more excited to enter this new season of life in growing our family,” she wrote.

“FULL TEARS . Ily and this family so much !!!! I’m so happy for you!!!” fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek commented, while Tanaye White said, “My heart 😍 congratulations mama! ❤️.”

The 29-year-old model and Keys met in 2016 and have been married since 2019. McGrady has been featured in SI Swimsuit five times and famously shot for the 2022 issue just six months after giving birth.

McGrady often speaks candidly about her motherhood journey and previously told Insider that becoming a mom “has left me more in touch with my body than ever.”

“When I look at Hudson, I see his beautiful skin. More importantly, I see his confidence. He looks in the mirror, and he loves himself. One day, watching him love on his reflection, I realized that I felt that way at one point, too,” she said.

