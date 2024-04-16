Hailey Bieber’s Teal Nails Are the Ultimate Bright and Trendy Hue
While the winter season saw a lot of crimson and black manicures, many of us are lightening up the hues on our fingertips as the weather warms and the spring season continues to blossom. While we’ve been keeping a close eye on spring nail designs in particular, Hailey Bieber’s bright and trendy monochromatic nails are the latest mani to catch our attention.
The 27-year-old model and skincare entrepreneur worked with her go-to nail guru, Zola Ganzorigt, to achieve a vibrant teal set of nails fit for the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Bieber showed off her neon manicure on Instagram on Sunday, which featured a snapshot of the Rhode founder and creative director holding up her cell phone, putting her almond-shaped nails on full display. In an additional slide of the carousel, Bieber’s nails appeared to be glowing.
“The nails really throw it back to 2018 and I Stan,” stylist Maeve Reilly gushed in the comments section.
“fashion icon 🔥,” someone else added of Bieber’s oversized leather jacket and micro shorts combo.
“Rhodechella ✨✨✨✨✨,” a fan quipped.
“SHE STAYS SERVING,” one user applauded.
Ganzorigt also showed off her client’s manicure on her own Instagram feed, where fans quickly ran to the comments section to inquire about the exact nail polish color used (Ganzorigt has yet to answer, but we have our soon-to-be manicured fingers crossed).
Regardless, we’re filing this mani under our “spring mood board inspo” and will be bringing it to our next salon appointment ASAP.