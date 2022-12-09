Heidi Klum Looks Sweet as a Cherry in Her Latest Instagram Post

Heidi Klum has done it yet again. The America’s Got Talent judge and former SI Swimsuit model posted her outfit of the day on Instagram and we’re truly obsessed.

Klum wears a yellow cherry-emblazoned sweater, which she pairs with a zebra print mini skirt, thigh-high pointed-toe bright red boots and a matching vivid red sweater. In the photo, Klum poses mid-strut in front of a graffiti wall. Her blonde locks are styled in a straight blowout and she topped off her look with oversized red framed sunglasses.

She captioned her post with a series of emojis: “❤️🍒❤️🍒❤️🍒😛.”

Earlier this week, Klum rocked a pink blazer as a mini dress in a menswear-meets-Barbiecore look that, similar to this one, only a fashion icon such as herself could pull off.

Klum will serve as judge on the America’s Got Talent spinoff, AGT: All-Stars, which premieres on NBC on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

She gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at the new show in a Reel in November, showing herself getting ready in a makeup chair and heading to press interviews and a red carpet event for the series before filming an episode.

In the video, Klum makes a statement with a plunging, sleeveless, red Moschino jumpsuit with a gold belt. “This is where it all happens!” she says, panning to the AGT: All-Stars audience.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!