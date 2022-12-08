Look: Heidi Klum Rocks a Pink Blazer as a Mini Dress

The model and TV host hit the red carpet in a menswear-meets-Barbiecore-inspired look.

Heidi Klum continues to prove that she can wear just about anything and look absolutely incredible. The former SI Swimsuit model and television personality hit The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and made a bold fashion choice, rocking a pink satin Alex Perry blazer as a mini dress.

Klum wore a matching pink satin bra top by the luxury brand underneath and accessorized with bright purple patent platform pumps. She wore her blonde locks pin straight and paired her outfit with a smoky eye and pale pink lip.

Klum shared her look on Instagram, captioning her post simply with three pink hearts and tagging her glam team, including stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, makeup artist Linda Hay and hairstylist Lorenzo Martin.

The gala, which celebrates powerful women in the entertainment industry, honored stars including Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and Selena Gomez.

The night before, Klum hit the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., wearing an asymmetrical green and white dress by maison blanche, which she paired with thigh-high, pointed-toe, white go-go boots.

Her makeup for the evening included shimmery green and silver eyeshadow, again expertly done by Hay, while she rocked a similar-looking sleek blowout, this time styled by hairstylist Danilo Dixon.

The America’s Got Talent judge chatted with Laverne Cox on the E! News red carpet before the event and showed off a surprising skill: her yodeling pipes.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!