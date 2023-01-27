Hilary Duff Looks Chic in Winter White: See the Pics Here

The actress made an appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Jan. 26.

Hilary Duff. James Devaney/Getty Images

Hilary Duff is currently doing press to promote Season 2 of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and the actress wore a super chic winter white outfit for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Jan. 26.

The 35-year-old showed off her ensemble on Instagram in a series of pics. Duff wore a white long-sleeved ZIMMERMANN top with a black flower detail at the neckline, which she paired with crisp white pants by REISS. The Younger actress accessorized with strappy black CELINE heels and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Her outfit was styled by Brit + Kara of ELKIN.

As for glam, hairstylist David Cruz pulled Duff’s blonde locks back into a low ponytail with several face-framing layers left out. Her makeup artist, Rommy Najor, gave the star shimmery lids, bronzy cheeks and a pink lip.

“Put clean clothes on for @livekellyandryan! Tune in tomm @ 9am!” the mom of three captioned her Jan. 25 post.

“She is style she is grace,” wrote Lisa Stelly, while Elizabeth Berger said, “OBSESSED WITH THIS LOOK🔥🔥🔥.”

“You look stunning 😍,” added another person, while one fan piped in with, “Love this look 👏.”

Duff’s husband, Winnetka Bowling League frontman Matthew Koma, playfully teased his partner in the comments. “Chic KFC,” he wrote.

The actress also detailed her monochromatic look in a clip shared on the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account.

