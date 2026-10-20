Hit the Slopes in Style With 4 Outerwear Essentials From Lindsey Vonn’s New Collection

The leaves may still be falling and Halloween is on the horizon, but if you’re a fan of winter sports, your season is coming. With the colder months just around the corner, there’s no better time to get equipped with chic outerwear that will keep you warm while you hit the ski slopes.

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Enter Lindsey Vonn’s latest clothing collection. On Instagram earlier today, Tuesday, Oct. 20, the three-time Olympic medalist announced that her brand-new VONN 26/27 collection is officially available for purchase. The offerings consist of beanies, pants, sweaters, jackets and more perfect for the winter season. Whether you’re in the market for a parka or ski jacket, the athlete’s latest collection features a little something for all lovers of winter sports.

Vonn announced the drop on her social media feed this afternoon, where she wrote “For the mountain, the resort and the city… it’s always a vibe. We are growing this line every year and as the founder and creative director I couldn’t be more excited about our evolution. From last season we have made changes and upgrades based on your feedback and are always open to more. I hope you love it 🙏🏻.”

In the accompanying imagery, Vonn modeled a cropped vest, ski pants, parka and more. Meanwhile, the comments section was filled with fire emojis and heart-eyed smiley faces left by many of the athlete’s 3.6 million Instagram followers. Below, snag a few brand-new styles from the line we’re planning to “add to cart” immediately.

Editors’ picks: Winter outerwear by VONN

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Look chic from head to toe in this midnight blue beanie that features full fleece lining and an embroidered logo across the front. It also comes in white and black.

Pine Ski Jacket

The neutral stone hue of this jacket is gorgeous. Plus, it’s both water-resistant and made with premium insulation for ultimate warmth.

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A perfect match to the Pine Ski Jacket, above, these insulated and waterproof pants will keep you warm and dry while skiing or snowboarding.

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A great piece for wearing additional layers underneath to stay toasty on the slopes, this beige-colored hoodie is slightly cropped and has an oversized hood.

Shop the complete VONN luxury ski apparel line here.

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