Cameron Brink tied the knot with her longtime partner Ben Felter in a stunning ceremony earlier this month, and Vogue is sharing all the details.

According to the magazine, the Los Angeles Sparks player walked down the aisle at Stanford University’s Memorial Church on Saturday, Nov. 14—a fitting location, as the couple’s love story started when they met as students at the University. Just ten days after the lavish event, the newlyweds shared photos of their chic special day with Vogue and also sat down for an interview about their planning process.

Of course, these photos also included a closer look at the stylish WNBA superstar’s breathtaking gowns, which Vogue noted were by a designer she’d “dreamed of for years.”

As Brink’s fans already know, the basketball star is known not only for her incredible skills, but also for her sensational tunnel style. The player regularly makes headlines with her fabulous ‘fits, as she’s unafraid to rock daring designs, even recently joking on Instagram that the tunnel doubles as her “runway.” Naturally, she kept this style streak going for her special day with some seriously striking bridal looks (that’s right, we said “looks,” as in multiple).

“When [stylist Shiona Turini] agreed to help me find my dream wedding dress, I never knew it would end with two custom looks from Danielle Frankel, the designer I have been bookmarking since my sophomore year of college,” Brink told Vogue of her special day ensembles, adding that they wanted to craft an aesthetic that was “timeless yet extravagant.”

The bride’s first look was a dreamy cream-colored silk gown with a uniquely flared skirt, dainty straps and a daringly dipped back, accessorized with a dramatic veil and matching Manolo Blahnik heels. Meanwhile, her second look was a playful, party-ready dress with a sculpted, feather-like neckline, which she wore for their reception. To read Brink’s full interview with Vogue and see more snapshots from the special day, click here!

After the outlet (and Brink herself) shared more sweet snapshots from the event on social media, many of Brink’s fellow athletes flocked to the comments to congratulate the newlyweds and to applaud the WNBA player’s elegant ensemble.

“STUNNING 💎,” Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike proclaimed, while Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins added, “Beautiful!”

“So happy you both ❤️❤️,” Olympian Lindsey Vonn penned as Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese added, “gorgggg.”

“Just perfect 😍,” Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers declared, with Indiana Fever player Lexie Hull concluding, “The most beautiful bride 🤍.”

Congratulations to the happy (and incredibly stylish) newlyweds!

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