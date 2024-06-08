How to Style a Simple Slip Dress, According to Model Emily DiDonato
When it comes to seasonal trends, we put our trust in model Emily DiDonato to walk us through the best looks. She has a sleek, no-frills sense of style that we absolutely adore—and want to emulate whenever we get the chance.
Now that summer has arrived, the 33-year-old is taking on warm-weather trends. Between lightweight sleepwear as daywear style and her take on the “cool girl” slip dress look, her Instagram of late is the height of fashion inspiration.
When it comes to the latter—styling your mini slip dress for hot weather—DiDonato wants her followers to know that it doesn’t have to be overly complicated. Once you’ve secured your favorite silk mini, all you need is a a linen shirt “for some texture and to dress it down,” a small textured handbag, strappy kitten heels, a claw clip and “some cool sunglasses.” Though she didn’t mention them, she also accessorized with a few gold layered necklaces, adding some shine to an otherwise monochromatic style.
The New York native assured us that in a silk mini—and with the addition of the aforementioned staples that you can most likely find in your closet already—you are sure to “look like all the cool girls on your Pinterest board.” If her final aesthetic in the video is any indication, we don’t doubt it.
DiDonato’s all-black outfit is the definition of “summer chic.” Thanks to the model and mom of two, we now have the perfect inspiration for our next afternoon out look.