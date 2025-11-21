Ilona Maher’s Coral Lip Is the Perfect Pop of Color: Get the Look Here
The fall season is when colors like brown, red and everything in between shine the most. Needless to say, another color that many can’t go without seeing around this time of the year is orange and its sisters, which is why now is better than ever to be like Ilona Maher and incorporate a gorgeous orange shade into your next showstopping look.
While dressed up to the nines in one of her cutest ensembles of the week, Maher’s face card was also as radiant as ever. A barely-there look with a hint of color seems to be the way to go, as the makeup aesthetic is soft yet bold, daring yet angelic.
Her lightly fluffed eyelashes, combined with eyeliner so sharp that it could cut, resulted in Maher’s beautiful eyes being spotlighted. The same praise is warranted for her neat eyebrows and light blush.
Another eye-catching aspect of her makeup was her lip, especially since the coral color was just heavenly on this fine brunette. A touch of this vibrant pigment was brilliant, delivering a striking look that hits every nail on the head.
It’s nearly impossible to gaze upon a face like that and not want to replicate it as soon as possible. Fortunately, there are a plethora of products out there that may be up your alley.
Re-create Maher’s stunning coral lip look
Coral is a warm and cozy color that will absolutely draw attention to your lips. They say the eyes are the windows to the soul. If that’s the case, the mouth is the gate to the mind, and should be aptly decorated to reflect just that.
Don’t worry, even if you don’t think coral is the color for you, there are plenty of shades you can try out until you find the one that’s just right for you. Here are our top picks.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
DIOR
DIOR’s Addict Lip Maximizer ($42) is sure to make a statement the second you put it on. This is a classic coral shade that aims to leave your lips looking vivid all day long, so that reapplication isn’t a hassle but an exciting time to anticipate.
In addition to the striking shade, this product plumps the lip, which is a nice cherry on top.
Glossier
If pink is more your vibe, then Glossier’s Lip Glaze ($22) may be your cup of tea. This coral pink pigment is dazzling and refreshing, a wonderful blend that is sure to leave you feeling incredible and confident.
With hydration being at the forefront of the item’s purpose, there’s no need to worry about the drying fall breeze hitting your lip.
NYX
Perhaps coral is a color you’re still not too sold on trying due to the very warm undertones. Thankfully, darker coral tones exist to combat those worries.
Be sure to check out NYX’s Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss ($6) in the hue “orangesicle,” since it has more of a cool to neutral background that won’t be too flashy for those still new to the shade. This product is popular for a reason, with its buttery feel being too amazing to miss.
Summer Fridays
Summer Fridays’s Lip Butter Balm ($24) captures all the things a butter balm should have. Soft, moisturizing and colorful, this product will be your bestie for everyday activities.
Be it a trip to the grocery store or a selfie as divine as Maher’s, it’s a balm that’s definitely dependable. And the best part is your lips will even look healthier each time you apply, a win-win all around.