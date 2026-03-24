Fans Are Calling Ilona Maher’s ’Fit From ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Premiere Her Best Ever

Last night, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special held its premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, and while Miley Cyrus and her costars hit the red carpet, Ilona Maher was the star of the show in our eyes.

The athlete and podcast host attended the Hollywood event on March 23 with her sister, Olivia Maher, at her side, and Ilona’s outfit for the occasion has fans claiming it’s her best look yet.

In an Instagram carousel of her ensemble, Maher showed off her white crop top and mini skirt set, which featured beaded sequin detailing, along with a barely zipped brown leather jacket on her upper half. The 29-year-old Vermont native struck a few power poses in her look for the evening, which also featured strappy heels and a pair of trendy rectangular sunglasses.

“this is the life,” Maher captioned the Instagram carousel she shared with her 5.4 million followers, referencing the 2006 Hannah Montana track of the same name. She also tagged her glam team, including makeup artist Kendal Fedail and stylist Alexis Zipp Goldsmith in her caption, and noted that her entire ’fit was courtesy of TJ Maxx.

Plenty of Maher’s fans on the social media platform piped into the comments section with praise, many of whom deemed the chic ensemble the Olympian’s best red carpet outfit to date.

“Dare I say your best look yet,” one person wrote.

“Best look ever 🔥🔥🔥,” someone else concurred.

“the way i just GASPED!!!!!!!” content creator Kate Steinberg gushed.

“you get the best of both worlds,” the official Adidas Rugby account added.

“she’s no ordinary girl!” Hulu chimed.

“You are the most beautiful human on the planet,” another user stated.

And while Maher didn’t link her exact garments from TJ Maxx, the following pieces look like quite a similar match.

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TJ Maxx

Whether, like Maher, you have a major event coming up on your social calendar or are planning on a particularly fashionable date night out, this sparkly set will do you justice. To style it like the House of Maher cohost, reach for monochromatic accessories in the form of your outerwear, shoes and sunnies.

In addition to the outfit snapshots, Maher shared a few pics alongside Olivia, who was dressed in a cute pink mini dress with an asymmetrical hem, to her Instagram feed. “and this is the dream ✨,” she captioned the additional carousel.

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