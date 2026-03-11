Ilona Maher Shares When She Feels Most Confident—and the Answer May Surprise You (Exclusive)

Ilona Maher is known for her unbridled confidence both on and off the rugby pitch. Whether she’s suiting up and slicking on a bright red lipstick before a match or getting glam for the red carpet, the 29-year-old athlete always makes an impression, no matter what room she finds herself in.

For her latest professional endeavor, the multihyphenate teamed up with Uber for the brand’s “Gamechangers” social campaign, which launched on March 5. In honor of Women’s History Month, the video series spotlights conversations between female athletes, like Maher, and women who drive for Uber. The partnership was a natural fit for the rugby champion, who has made a name for herself in a sport traditionally dominated by men.

“For me, it’s about visibility,” Maher tells SI Lifestyle. “When women see other women doing something that maybe wasn’t ‘meant’ for them, it makes it feel possible. Rugby isn’t a sport people always expect women to play, but we’re strong, competitive and we belong there. The more we show up in spaces like that, the more normal it becomes for the next generation. That’s why it matters so much to me.”

Ilona Maher | Karl Bridgeman - World Rugby/Getty Images

Similarly to how the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist finds her power out on the pitch, Uber is allowing women to take charge through its new Women Preferences feature, offering both drivers and riders more choice through the platform. And while it may seem like that self-assured nature comes naturally to Maher, she says that one practice in particular helps her to feel emboldened.

“I feel the most confident when I’m doing something that scares me a little,” she admits. “That might be stepping onto the rugby pitch, posting something online that’s really honest or trying something new where I’m not guaranteed to be the best. Confidence doesn’t come from being perfect. It comes from showing up as yourself and knowing you belong in the room anyway.”

The key to Maher’s confidence? Showing up for herself and knowing that she deserves to be in any room she finds herself in. If you find yourself lacking conviction in your own day to day, the House of Maher podcast cohost encourages you to take charge and jump in with both feet.

“First, stop waiting until you feel ‘ready,’” she advises. “Most confident people are just people who decided to go for it anyway. Second, surround yourself with women who hype you up and remind you who you are. And finally, take up space. Whether that’s on a rugby field, in a boardroom or behind the wheel, you deserve to be there just as much as anyone else.”

