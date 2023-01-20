Jenna Ortega Rocks Bold Hooded Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Jenna Ortega attended the Saint Laurent menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

It-girl Jenna Ortega is back at it with another Wednesday Addams-inspired outfit, and we can’t get enough of her daring Paris Fashion Week look.

The 20-year-old actress attended the Saint Laurent menswear fall-winter 2023-2024 fashion show on Jan. 17, wearing a backless black dress with a hood by the designer.

The star’s stylist, Enrique Melendez, shared a gorgeous photo of Ortega’s glam look in a Jan. 17 Instagram post. He fittingly captioned his post, “Wait a minute..Is it ‘JENNA Sais quoi?’ or ‘Je ne sais quoi?’ Either way, the definition is: ‘a pleasing quality that cannot be exactly named or described’. She’s got it! Brava!!!”

“You need the definition of perfect? The answer always will be: Jenna Ortega,” commented one fan, while another person piped in to say, “Jenna is the best in the game right now. Simply put 🙌.”

Ortega accessorized her showstopping gown with an arm full of bangle bracelets. Her glam included dark eyeliner and a nude lip, while the Wednesday actress wore her hair slicked back and tucked under the hood of her dress with her bangs swept across her forehead.

The dramatic look was a stark contrast to Ortega’s ethereal Golden Globes look. She wore a tan cut-out Gucci gown and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the Jan. 10 ceremony. The You actress presented an award at the Globes, where she was a first-time nominee for her work in Wednesday.

Ortega was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in the dark Netflix series. The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be held on Feb. 26.

