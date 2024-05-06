Jennifer Lopez Paints New York City Red Ahead of the Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez is having a glamorous Monday. The actress, who is in the midst of her Atlas press tour, promoted the upcoming sci-fi Netflix film on Good Morning America earlier today.
She donned the coolest, most New York City-appropriate red ensemble, sporting the fiery color from head to toe. The 54-year-old rocked a stunning fuzzy light red maxi coat with a bright cherry red Intimissimi knit turtleneck and shiny leather pants in a bold ruby hue. She accessorized with a unique red purse and tinted vintage sunglasses in the same color. The fun, trendy look was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.
Lopez’s beautiful honey brown locks were smooth and loosely curled for a pop star-inspired blowout by Lorenzo Martin, and makeup artist Scott Barnes opted for the singer’s signature bronzed glam, including a glowy base and glossy brown lips using products from Lopez’s cosmetics brand, JLo Beauty.
The comfortable and super cool look was put on display just a few hours before she will debut her extravagant Met Gala outfit, and we’re expecting nothing less than perfection. The mom of two, who shares her twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, is one of the co-chairs of the event, beginning Monday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. Lopez will co-chair alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and, of course, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. The theme of this year’s event is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
“ATLAS Press Day 3 ❤️ 📸,” the New York City native captioned an Instagram post of the red hot moment that she shared with her 253 million Instagram followers, and tagged photographer Tomás Herold.
“Alexa play ‘Lady in Red’ 😍😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented.
“Queen of everything,” another chimed.