Josephine Skriver’s Baggy Jeans and Cropped Leather Jacket Combo Is Perfect for Spring
Spring fashion has finally arrived. The past few weeks have brought warmer temperatures, and with them have come all the best in women’s seasonal dressing.
Among those embracing the early days of warm weather and lightweight garments is Danish model Josephine Skriver. The 31-year-old brought her best early spring clothing on vacation with her in Japan, and took every opportunity to show off her elevated seasonal style.
Skriver’s fashion sense has always been what we might describe as minimal, and her Tokyo wardrobe was no different. One of our favorite outfits that she sported on her Japanese getaway was just that: simple, but sleek. She wore a pair of light-wash baggy denim pants, cinched at the waist with a belt. To that, she added a simple white T-shirt, a cropped black leather jacket and a pair of muted sneakers. Foregoing jewelry, Skriver really made the case for embracing simplicity this season.
Though that was perhaps the best example of simple, sleek spring fashion that she wore while in Japan, the rest of her travel wardrobe is certainly worth mention, too. For another afternoon of exploring Tokyo, she stepped out in a white mini skirt and black tee, which she accessorized with a lightweight, long black coat and the same pair of light sneakers.
What her Japan wardrobe taught us about spring fashion was simple: it’s all about lightweight layering this season. Whereas winter fashion means more coverage and cozier garments, spring means lighter layers and brighter colors, which Skriver demonstrated perfectly.