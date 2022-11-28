Kate Hudson Rocks Latex Bodysuit and Bright Red Nails for ‘Queue’

Actress Kate Hudson is best known for her roles in rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, but the Glass Onion star also knows a thing or two about style—both on and off the red carpet. Whether she’s keeping it casual in her day-to-day life or posing for a cover story, Hudson is somewhat of a style icon.

Which brings us to her recent shoot with Netflix Queue, a print and digital publication that celebrates stars, like Hudson, who are featured on the streaming behemoth. Hudson posed for the publication in a skintight black latex bodysuit, complete with matching hat and platform boots. Her bright red manicure served as the perfect punch of color, and Hudson credited stylist Sophie Lopez, hairstylist Gregory Russell, makeup artist Fiona Stiles and nail artist Ashlie Johnson for putting together the look, which she shared on Instagram.

In other images from the shoot by director and photographer Charlotte Rutherford, Hudson wears a pink bustier-style top paired with a black and white pinstripe skirt, as well as a sheer green halter dress.

The Oscar-nominated actress sat down with the publication to chat about her latest project, Glass Onion, how her parents—mom Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell—encouraged her to pursue acting, controlling her image by being selective of the projects she takes on and more.

Hudson said that breaking out of the rom-com mold was hard, but ultimately, she wanted to explore another side of herself, an opportunity she got to jump into when transforming into her character Birdie Jay in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion.

“[Birdie] has many flaws,” she told Netflix Queue of the lifestyle entrepreneur she portrays in the film. “But she was vibrant and hilarious, which was really fun for me to see come to fruition.”

Hudson, who co-founded athleisure brand Fabletics in 2013 and nutrition supplement company In Bloom in 2019, summed up her success as a multi-hyphenate succinctly by stating, “I just want to do cool stuff and do things that I’m passionate about.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently in select movie theaters and begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23.

