Kate Hudson Stuns in an Ab-Baring Crop Top and Sheer Sparkly Skirt

Kate Hudson. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Actress Kate Hudson appeared on the Dec. 12 episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new film, Glass Onion, and the star shared a few photos of her Chrome Hearts couture outfit on Instagram.

Hudson looked regal in a long-sleeved, ab-baring crop top, which she paired with a floor-length skirt with a long black panel in front and sheer, sparkly side detailing. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress accessorized her look with intricate earrings and strappy black stilettos to complement her outfit styled by Sophie Lopez.

She wore her long blonde locks loose, styled with a slight curl by hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg, while makeup artist Benjamin Puckey opted for dewy and luminous skin, cream blush and a pink lip.

Fellow actress Olivia Munn commented, “Just watched Glass Onion tonight and you were sooooo good in it! From the second you came on screen… loved it all,” while Olympic gold-medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn kept her comment simple with three clapping hand emojis.

While Hudson was there to promote her new Rian Johnson-directed film, in which she plays a lifestyle entrepreneur character named Birdie Jay, the star also revealed that she’s working on debut album, which she plans to release next year.

“I love to sing... I’ve been making a record for like a year,” the 43-year-old said. “It’s so fun... I’ve been writing music since I was 19, and like, I’ve never shared it, and so I just thought that would be one of my great regrets [if I didn’t]. Like, I have no expectations, I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it and I’m really excited.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently in select movie theaters and begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23.

