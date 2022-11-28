Kate Upton Wows in Images From New Donna Karan Campaign

The SI Swimsuit model shows off seasonal looks from the collection.

Kate Upton is the face of Donna Karan’s 2022 holiday collection, and the SI Swimsuit cover model looks seriously stunning.

The trendy luxury brand shared a series of Instagram images promoting the collaboration with Upton modeling a few of the seasonal looks. In one, Upton shows off Donna Karan’s Devore Signature Cold-Shoulder Shirt ($295) in black, a chic velvet turtleneck top with shoulder cutouts. The top is paired expertly with the designer’s midi-length Stacked Sequin High Rise Skirt ($350) in gold for a sophisticated and festive holiday look.

In the photo, Upton’s blonde locks are styled with a slight wave, while she’s rocking a bold smoky eye, nude lips and bronzed skin.

Another image shows Upton clad in the designer’s elegant black One Shoulder Gown ($550), which features an asymmetrical neckline and full skirt with a thigh-high side slit. The glamorous look is great for “effortless day to night dressing for every holiday party on your calendar.”

Upton, who recently rang in her daughter’s fourth birthday with a lavish under-the-sea-themed celebration, also shared a photo to her Instagram account earlier this week rocking the brand. In it, she wished her 6.4 million followers a happy Thanksgiving while dressed in a camel-colored Donna Karan Notched Collar Cashmere-Wool Blend Wrap Coat ($750).

Other timeless wardrobe staples in Donna Karan’s 2022 holiday collection include sleek sequined dresses, delicate slip dresses, printed midi dresses and more.

